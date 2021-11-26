Elaine K. Churchill of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 25,
2021 at the age of 100. Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.
A native of Greenfield, MA, Elaine was the daughter of the late Washington
and Doris Merry Kilbourne. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church
and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed listening to classical music and
working crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richmond
Edward Churchill; brother, Neal Kilbourne and sisters, Claire Ellsworth and
Barbara Fish.
Mrs. Churchill is survived by son, Richmond Edward “Skip” Churchill Jr
(Renata) of Port Angeles, WA; daughters, Joy Green (Jack) of Tullahoma and
Carol Goodman of Tullahoma; seven grandchildren and nine great
grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, please visit our website at
davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.