Mrs. Eileen Dorothy Levengood, age 68, was born in Farmingdale, New York on February 8, 1953. She entered her eternal resting place on June 5, 2021. After more than 20 years of serving the community through her time at Hillsville Utility, she retired in 2020. Her advice to you, if you wanted to hear it, would be to retire sooner and enjoy as much time with your family and friends as possible. Working a few extra years for a couple extra dollars a month that you don’t get to enjoy isn’t worth it. Eileen enjoyed watching her grandkids grow up, especially at the softball fields, reading, crocheting and finding simple ways to bless those she loved. If you enjoy a dry sense of humor and a healthy dose of sarcasm, you would have loved her. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Schenck and her husband, Richard Levengood. She is survived by two sisters, Linda (Jim) Eckardt and Ruth Yanofsky, and one brother, William A. Schenck, eight children, Diana (Fred) Hazell, Ric Levengood, Michelle Rivera, Kathleen (Patrick) Metz, Teresa (Lee) Gault, Lori (Jeremy) Freeman, Billy (Jodi) Levengood, and Stephanie (Justin) Stotts. She also leaves behind twenty-five grandchildren including Roland, David, Chevy, Reyna, Barbara, Fred, Dori, Ryan, Emily, Jordan, Brandon,
Madisyn, Cheyenne, Ayden, Janissa, Hailey, Jason, Ethan, Elliana, Will, Matthew, Isaac, Bennett, Cole and Wyatt, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Encounter Life Church in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following
visitation at 1:00pm with Billy Levengood officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery in Manchester. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
