Edward Watson Hensley of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home at the age of 92. Mr. Hensley was born in Perry County, TN to the late Theodore Washington and Bessie Oâ€™Guinn Hensley. During his life Mr. Hensley worked as a truck driver for Columbia Dairy, Noblitt Oil, and Walker Oil Company. He was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed woodcrafting, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Watson was preceded in death by one brother, Luther Delbert Hensley. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lola Elizabeth Robertson Hensley; two sons, Lester Hensley and his wife Judy, and Lee Hensley; five grandchildren, Leslie Lewis and her husband Brian, James Hensley and his wife Bridget, Julie Stines and her husband Jared, Mike Hensley and his wife Stacey, and Brandon Hensley; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel and Dylan Latham, Brooklynn and Bryant Stines, Ashton Thomas, and Wyatt and Honey Hensley; an adopted son, Bobby Metcalf; and his loyal mutt, Rhet Rhet. Visitation for Mr. Hensley will be held on Monday, May 11 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, May 12 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden with James Hensley, Mike Hensley, Jared Stines, Brian Lewis, Bobby Metcalf, Dylan Latham and Brandon Hensley serving as pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Watson’s memory be made to Animal Harbor- P.O. Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Watson Hensley
