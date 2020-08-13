Edward R. Ortiz of Winchester passed this life on Wednesday, August 12,
2020 at his residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Ortiz a native of Reedley, California, was the son of the late
Natividad and Isabell Rivera Ortiz. He was a member of the Broadview
Missionary Baptist Church in Winchester. He enjoyed building “hot rods”,
bowling, attending NASCAR and INDY races, boating and working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert
Ortiz.
He is survived by wife, Yvonne Ortiz of Winchester; sons, Donald Michael
Ortiz of Ohio and Richard Ronald Ortiz of California; daughter, Sharon Lynn
Luna (Robert Paul) of Anaheim, CA; brother, James Ortiz of California;
eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.