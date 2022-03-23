Edward Key Adcock Sr. of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, March 22,
2022 at Bailey Manor in Manchester at the age of 82. A Celebration of Life
will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12 Noon- 3 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Adcock, a native of Bedford County, was the son of the late William
Julius and Adeline Arnold Adcock. He was a U S Army veteran and worked for
Batesville Casket and M-Tek as a supervisor. He attended the Cumberland
Presbyterian Church in Beech Grove and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing
golf. He and his wife, Geraldine, also enjoyed completing woodworking
projects.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William
Julius Adcock Jr and sisters, Lynda Tacker and Nancy Graham.
Mr. Adcock is survived by his wife, Geraldine Adcock of Manchester; sons,
Key Adcock (Cindy) and Randy Adcock, both of Manchester; daughter, Angie
Adcock of Manchester; brothers, Larry Adcock (Marie) and Gene Adcock
(Lavergne), both of Shelbyville and Dan Arnold of the state of Washington;
ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 309 N. Jackson Street, Suite 1, Tullahoma,
TN 37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.