Edward E. Felts of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019
at his residence, at the age of 72. Memorial Services will be scheduled at
a later date.
Edward, a native of Manchester, was the son of the late Aaron and Lurene
Holt Felts. He attended Kings Cross Church. He enjoyed watching TN Vols
Football and Basketball games and Vanderbilt Baseball Games. He loved
telling “tall tales”, especially about “Bigfoot”. He believed in “Bigfoot”
and “UFO’s” and loved watching Ancient Aliens and other shows about UFO’s
on TV. He was also a big fan of the “Old West”, Roy Rogers and Audie
Murphy. He always thought of himself as a “Misplaced Cowboy”.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Felts of Tullahoma; sons, Jeff and
Kenneth Felts, both of Tullahoma and Nick Periut of Knoxville; daughters,
Linda Johnson of Tullahoma and Lisa Morgan of Jasper, TN; grandchildren,
Matthew Felts, Jaclyn Salgado, Houston and Ryan Hagaman, Cora and Jack
Periut, Garrett Barr and Cole Morgan and great grandchildren, Dexter,
Emberleigh and Josephina.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS