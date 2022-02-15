Edna Dean Dotson of Winchester passed this life on Monday, February 14,
2022 at her residence at the age of 83. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 12 Noon at the Mission House Ministries,
106 Rogers Street, Cowan, TN with burial to follow at Watson-North Memorial
Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 AM.
A native of Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Ethridge and Evelyn
White Gaither. She and her husband, James founded Dotson’s Produce and she
enjoyed working at the stores, growing flowers and vegetables and being
with her family. She was also very active in her church, the Mission House
Ministries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James
Dotson.
She is survived by sons, James Dotson (Vivian) of Winchester and Ronnie
Dotson (Sherry) of Sevierville; daughter, Kathy Stamey (Eddie) of
Winchester; brother, James Gaither (Sue) of Sale Creek, TN; sisters,
Lillian Taylor of FL, Helen Patterson of AL, Bobbie Wright (Lewis) of
Soddy-Daisy, Joann Corvin (Crandal) of GA and Dorothy Fowler, Gail Brown
and Carolyn Beetle, all of Soddy-Daisy; eight grandchildren, twenty-one
great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
