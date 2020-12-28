*Funeral services for Mr. Edgar “Eddie” Lee Fletcher will be conducted on
Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 2 PM at the Pocahontas Church of Christ with
Charles Williams and Ed Crook Shank officiating. Burial will follow in the
Fletcher cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at Manchester
Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26 from 4 – 8 PM and also from 12 Noon
until time of service Sunday at the church. Mr. Fletcher passed away on
Wednesday, December 23 at St. Thomas Riverpark in McMinnville after an
extended illness.*
*“Eddie” was born on January 6, 1940, in Manchester to the late John W. and
Lucille Scott Fletcher. He was a mechanic for the Coffee County Highway
Department and an elder of the Pocahontas Church of Christ. He loved
tractor pulling and his family built the first pulling sled in the
Manchester area in 1975. He also enjoyed playing music, especially at the
Senior Citizen Center, and was the lead member of the Eddie Fletcher and
the Tennessee Walkers in the ‘70s. But his greatest joy was spending time
with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.*
*In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his brothers,
Rondall and Phillip Fletcher; sister, Gloria Bush; great grandson, Cooper
Ramsey; grandson-in-law, Spencer Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife
of 60 years, Beatrice Markum Fletcher; son, Douglas Fletcher and his wife,
Sheila; daughters, Kim Ford and her husband, Mark, and Pam Fitzpatrick and
her husband, Pat; brother, Johnny Fletcher and his wife, Pat; sister,
Brenda Anderson and her husband, Marlin; grandchildren; Jason Ford and his
wife, Candice, Cheetah Wayne, Jessica Bryson and her husband, Joe, Gwenn
Ramsey and her husband, Jason; great grandchildren, Kenzee and Jon Mark
Ford, Jon Burl, Casen, and Gunner Bryson, Chandler and John Spencer Wayne,
Emelia Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Faye Fletcher and Linda Fletcher;
brother-in-law, Truman Bush; several nieces and nephews and a host of
friends.*