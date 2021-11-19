Mr. Ed Binkley, age 66, of Manchester, TN, passed
from this life on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Binkley was born in Goodlettsville, TN, to his late parents Edward Grey
Binkley, Jr. and Elizabeth Lenora Norris Binkley. He and his wife were
members of New Life Church of Manchester. Mr. Binkley loved to build
classic Chevrolet cars, specifically 1955-57 models. He loved going to car
shows and selling car parts as well.
Mr. Binkley is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Binkley; daughter,
Mandy (James) Fuller; brother, Elton Binkley; honorary sister, Sally Yount;
grandchild, Jack Fuller; second father, Clifton (Shirley) Green.
Visitation with the family will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, from
11:30am until 1:30pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside
services will be conducted following visitation at 2pm in Ragsdale Cemetery
with Bro. David Siler officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the
cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com