Mr. Earl Gordon Cairns, age 90, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in
Chiefland, Florida. Mr. Cairns was born May 1, 1931 to the late Earl Gordon
and Sophia Schmidt Cairns in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A Godly man and minister
for 68 years, he spent his life caring about where people would spend
eternity, he also spent 20+ years as a volunteer with the Sheriff’s
Department. He was a HAM radio operator and a friend to everyone as well as
being an amazing father. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in
death by his wife, Betty Duke Cairns. Mr. Cairns is survived by a daughter,
Susan (Deshon) Winters; grandchildren, Cairn Deshon Hamilton and Tommy Dale
Wilson; great grandchildren, Ashley Deshon Hamilton, Zachary Joseph
Hamilton, Abigail Sophia Wilson, Mia Rose Turbeville. Visitation with the
family will be held Friday, April 22 from 4-8pm at Central Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23 at 2pm at Central Funeral
Home with Dustin Duke and John Gaston officiating. Burial will follow in
Summitville Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cairns
family.
