Dwight Thomas Ellington was born December 23, 1953 to Thomas “Tom” Howard
Ellington and Virginia Hutcheson Ellington of Tullahoma and passed away in
Tullahoma on May 14, 2020 at the ae of 66.
Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Tom Ellington, paternal
grandparents, Earl and Beulah Ellington of Shelbyville, TN and maternal
grandparents, Tom and Katherine Hutcheson of Pikeville, TN.
Dwight is survived by his mother, Virginia; sisters, Gina Bragg (Bingham)
and Kimberly Maxon (Michael); nephews, Coleton and Leighton Bragg and
nieces, Ginny Jones (Baxter), Skye Maxon and Rivers Brown (Chris).
Dwight graduated from UT at Martin in criminal justice and spent many
decades working in his chosen career field. He began his career as a
police officer in Tullahoma followed as an investigator for the railroad in
Nashville and ended his career working for Fed EX in Memphis.
Dwight was an expert marksman. He had a great love for animals and flowers
and was very artistic.
A private graveside service is scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in
Shelbyville.
