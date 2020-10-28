Dwight J. Hulsey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, October 26,
2020 at his residence at the age of 66 years. Graveside services will be
held at Maplewood Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:30 PM.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Ralph Hubert and
Jewel Christine Russell Hulsey. He enjoyed working in his yard, fixing
lawn mowers, fishing and bowling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Billy
Ray, Jerry and Bobby Hulsey and sisters, Brenda Sue Bailey and Angela
Christine Hulsey.
Mr. Hulsey is survived by sister, Linda Hulsey of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
