Funeral visitation for Mr. Durrand Cortez Estill, age 64 of Manchester, will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel from 5 – 8PM. As per Mr. Estill’s request, cremation will take place at a later date along with a community wide memorial service. Mr. Estill passed away on Friday, July 16 at St. Thomas Rutherford after an extended illness.
Durrand was born on August 28, 1956, to the late John William and Sarah Alice Hill Estill in Manchester. He was employed as a truck driver for 10 Roads Express and had been an umpire for many years for the Manchester Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams. Durrand loved all sports, and many teams, but his loyalty belong to the LSU Tigers.
Durrand is survived by his loving wife, Donna Weaver Estill; sons, Nathan Sharpe, and Jeremy Estill; daughter, DeAunah Estill; brother, Derran Estill; sisters, Drenna Atala and her husband, Angel, DeeNena Waggoner, and DeeVida Farley; grandchildren, Elijah and Kelby Walker, Niko Sharpe, and Mako Estill; great grandchild, K’Zahn Walker; brother-in-law, Dennis Weaver and his wife, Cindy; sister-in-law, Dana Marcom; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Estill family.