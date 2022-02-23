Duane Sheffield of Grovetown, GA passed this life on Saturday, February 19,
2022 at the age of 63. Services are scheduled on Saturday, February 26,
2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the
service time.
A native of Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Benjamin Harrison
Sheffield, Sr and the late Robbie Allen Sheffield. Duane never met a
stranger and was a very caring and giving person. He would always say “If
it ain’t right, I will make it right”. He would introduce himself to
people as the “O G”. He enjoyed dancing and shooting pool.
Mr. Sheffield is survived by his wife, Shirley Singleton-Sheffield of
Shelbyville; daughter, Angela Watkins (Shawn) of Shelbyville; brothers,
Chris Hill (Milly) of Nashville, Benjamin Sheffield Jr. of Tullahoma, Joe
Sheffield (Joy) of Murfreesboro, David Sheffield of Anchorage, Alaska and
Benji Chunn of Shelbyville; sisters, Vivian Gordon (Terry) of Toney, AL,
Faye Ray of Tullahoma and Ophelia Johnson of Grovetown, GA; aunts, Euralene
Sheffield of Tullahoma, Gracie Gregory(Jerry) of Fayetteville and Ella Rae
Wilkerson of Winchester; devoted friend, Brenda Williams of Augusta, GA;
five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.