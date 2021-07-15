Dr. Grant T. Patterson, an AEDC retired aerospace engineering specialist and consultant passed away Sunday, July 11 at the age of 77 and after a valiant two-year battle with ALS. Dr. Patterson was recognized for his contributions to turbine engine and aerospace aircraft systems during his 38-year service. He was known for his outstanding technical leadership and innovations and analytical skills. After his retirement he continued to work part time for 10 more years and especially as a mentor to younger engineers. Dr. Patterson led the effort to establish a turbine engine augmenter test capability at AEDS and was the analysis engineer for engine tests involving systems such as the Pratt & Whitney F100, General Electric (GE) F110, GE F414, and others. During the 1970s and 1980s, he led the effort to analyze acoustic resonances in the Complex’s turbine engine test cells to understand the effects on an engine during the test. He also aided in developing the Non-recoverable Stall Program which defined engine stall characteristics to establish recovery techniques for an engine manufacturer. His leadership involvement with the Snap-In/Snap-Out instrumentation capability helped save millions in instrumentation costs and has become a standard process between engine manufacturers and AEDC. The process streamlined the hookups between engine instrumentation and AEDC data acquisition ports. Dr. Patterson has provided his analysis expertise to the development of a Best Practice publication for data validation in turbine engine test cells and hypersonic aerodynamic tests. Grant was highly active in his community serving as PTA presidents, Band Booster president, THS Singers Parent Support Group president as well as other endeavors that supported Tullahoma City Schools. He was a founding member of the Hands- on Science Center and served as president and on the board. He was active in Tullahoma Community Playhouse and South Jackson Civic Center. He was a charter member of King’s Cross Church and was a member of the worship team for twelve years. His retirement years did not look much different from his working years. He was a giving member to the Tullahoma community. He is survived by his wife Janet Brown Patterson, his son Brian Patterson of Auburn, AL. and his daughter Christy Fennell, son-in-law Mark Fennell, and two grandsons Turner and Harrison Fennel of Atlanta, GA. There will be a celebration of life service Sunday, July 25,2021 at 2:00 pm at King’s Cross Church, Tullahoma, Tn with Pastor Scott Claybrook officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.