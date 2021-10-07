A celebration of Life for AEDC Fellow, Dr. Eldon “Stan” Stanley Powell, age 72, will be conducted at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church. Mr. Powell passed from this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at NHC in Tullahoma, TN.
Stan was born in St. Louis, MO on November 3, 1948, the son of the late Eldon and Eileen Powell. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer at AEDC. Stan cared about people and humanity. He was always donating to charities and worked towards educational opportunities for children. He was a loving and kind son, brother, and uncle.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Eileen Powell. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Rowland (Gary) and Jane Powell; nephews, Daniel Dolan (Meera) and Scott Rowland (Linda); their children, Paige and Leah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to: Hands-On Science Center, www.hosc.org; Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, www.habitatnashville.org/donate/; or Thistle Farms, 5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.
