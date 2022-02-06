Doyle Edward Lewis, Sr. , of Manchester, TN, died peacefully at his home on February 4, 2022.He was born to the late H.L. and Clatie Mae (Bush) Lewis on August 15, 1929, in Cannon County, Tennessee. As a young man, Doyle settled in Manchester where loyalty and dedication to his family, hard work, and service above self were the constant themes of his life. Doyle served his community as a member of the first Volunteer Fire Department in Manchester, President of the Manchester Jaycees, and was elected to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 1951.Whether he was hauling milk for his father as a young boy, transporting German POWs from Camp Forrest, or learning the automotive skills as a teenager that would serve him the rest of his life, his work ethic was unmatched. He began his long business career in 1956 when he purchased the Esso station at the corner of Highway 53 and E. Main Street in Manchester. In 1958, he built a new Esso service center on Highway 41 that he operated for 46 years. There he served as a role model and mentor to his children and grandchildren as well as to countless young people who worked at “The Station” through the years. Those fortunate enough to work alongside him learned not only the ins and outs of repairing a car and running a business, but also the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity. Qualities he modeled modestly, but profoundly, throughout his life and ones that guided his every action. He was generous with his time and his talents and had a natural ability for being able to fix anything – no manuals required. Although a successful civic leader, entrepreneur, and businessman, Doyle would tell you his most significant accomplishment is his family. “Daddy Doyle” – as he was affectionately called – loved his family and they were fortunate to have such an exemplary man in their lives. Just being in his presence made the world seem kinder and gentler. Doyle is survived by his wife Edna Ruth Crawford Lewis and his children, Doyle “Butch” Lewis, Jr., Debra Hulvey, and Connie Hunt (Gary), nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Mack Hulvey. Visitation for Mr. Lewis will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 11:00am-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Foy Rigney and Matthew Hulvey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Doyle’s memory be made to either: Mt. View Church of Christ- 2835 Cat Creek Rd. Manchester, TN 37355; Hospice of the Highland Rim- 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or the charity of your choice.
