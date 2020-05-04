Douglas Trent Roorda age 55 of Manchester, TN, passed away suddenly April 29, 2020. He was born June 9, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Garry and Judith (Vanderkleed) Roorda of Sugar Hill, GA.
Doug graduated from Fayetteville Manlius High 1982, Purdue University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a MS from University of Tennessee Knoxville He was a science teacher at Westwood Middle School for 32 years.
In addition to his parents he is survived by bothers Steven and his wife Shelli of Bluffton S.C. and Michael and his wife Carolyn of Rochester, NY. Nieces and Nephews, Jennifer (Andrew), Julie (Frank), Jonathan (Niki), Michael (Bridget), Sara (Brennen) and Matthew. Grand Nieces Delaney Connett and Amelia Roorda and Grand Nephews Michael Joseph Roorda and Braylon M Roorda. Significant other Mary Warner Beard.
He was a follower of his savior Jesus Christ. We are comforted by the wonderful life he lived. We will never forget his love of travel, adventure, sports, science and music. A service of celebration will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Doug in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Toys for Tots or Eldridge Children’s Home, eldridgetoyrun.com or charity of your choice.
