Mr. Douglas McArthur Baugh, age 79, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Baugh was born in Manchester, TN to his late parents Clint Howard Baugh
and Lola Christine King Baugh. He was a truck driver all his life. Mr.
Baugh was the uncle that everyone looked forward to seeing. He was family
oriented and a comedian. Mr. Baugh was also of the Baptist faith. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann
Baugh; siblings, Nancy Reese, Walter Baugh Sr., Georgia Biles, Edward
Baugh, Easter Baugh, Hazel Baugh, Obby Baugh.
Mr. Baugh is survived by a daughter, Valarie Baugh, Louisville, KY;
sisters, Clemmie Maxwell, Manchester, TN; sister-in-laws, Lena Mae Baugh,
Manchester, TN and Bobby Baugh, Franklin, TN; several nieces, nephews,
great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from
11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm with
Bro. Eddie Echo officiating. Burial will follow in Little Hurricane
Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
The family would like to invite everyone in attendance to a repast
following the services at Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church.
