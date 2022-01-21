Douglas C. Nevill of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, January 16,
2022 at the age of 78. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January
23, 2022 at 10 AM at Hurricane Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Neville, a native of Manchester, TN was the son of the late Garlon and
Amanda Aldridge Nevill. He enjoyed shooting pool, gardening, coin
collecting, working with leather, fixing old cars and playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Connell
Nevill and Roger Son and sisters, Wilda and Helen. He is survived by
daughters, Connie Tabor (Mike) of Jackson, KY and Linda Fenner (Troy) of
Tullahoma; brother, Bobby Nevill (Joy) of Manchester; sister, Judy Jones of
Manchester; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
