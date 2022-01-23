Dorris Rayburn Davis, age 88, of the Noah community, passed from this life peacefully on January 20, 2022, at Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 25, at 1:00 P. M., at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family encourages anyone attending to wear a mask.
Dorris was born in the Pocahontas community on May 29, 1933, the son of the late John Wesley and Lena Crosslin Davis. He was a member of the Noah Church of Christ.
Dorris graduated from Manchester Central High School, where he was captain of the basketball team as a junior and senior, and played on three state tournament teams. Dorris served with the U.S. Army for two years, including a year in Japan. He was elected and served one term on the Coffee County Court (now the Coffee County Commission). After retirement as a cattle farmer, Dorris enjoyed gardening and frequently attended the Senior Citizens Center. He enjoyed competitive activities and was an outstanding pool player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Eldie, Elvin, John Robert, Kenneth, Edward, and Jimmie, and sisters Opal Bush, Ethel Duke, and Jane Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mrs. Velma Messick Davis; one son, Brian Rayburn Davis and his wife, Paige, of Nashville; one granddaughter, Julia Campbell Bennett and her husband Tyler, of Smyrna; one brother, Vernon Davis, and one sister, Treva Summers, both of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Noah Church of Christ, Tennessee Children’s Home, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
