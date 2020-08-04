Woody, Dorothy Naomi “Dot”, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at the age of 90. Mrs. Woody was born in Signal Mountain, Tennessee, the sixteenth of eighteen children born to the late Gentry C. and Allard Naomi Covington Clemons. During her life she worked in food service with the Manchester City School System and was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woody was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Hodge “Buddy” Woody Sr.; one son, Phillip Hodge Woody Jr.; and 16 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Harmon and her husband Martin, and Kathy Vargas and her husband Augie; four grandchildren, Matthew Harmon and his wife Danielle, Andrew Harmon and his wife Jeannine, Katie Loveless Corley and her husband Ryan, and Adam Loveless; six great-grandchildren, Bailee Harmon, Joshua Harmon, Ethan Harmon, Lucas Harmon, Avery Corley and Sadie Corley; and one brother, Ernest Clemons. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will have a celebration of life service at Trinity Baptist Church at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Naomi Woody
