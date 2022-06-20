Dorothy McBride, of Normandy, went home to meet her savior, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Vanderbilt in Nashville, at the age of 82. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Dorothy was a founding member of Homeland Baptist church, played the piano for the church and loved Bible Bingo and Bible Trivia.
Dorothy was born on June 2, 1940 in Coffee County, Tennessee to the late Sam Brazier and the Late Janie Casteel Brazier.
She is proceeded in death by her parent’s and her loving husband J.R. McBride. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Kevin) O’Connell; brother, Pastor Jimmy Brazier (Faye); sister, Joan Cossey: Grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Williams and Jeremy (Dorothy) Gordon; great-grandchildren, Karrah Bailey, Kane Bailey, Ian Burns, Patrick Williams, Gill Williams, Kevin Gordon, Liam Gordon, Oliver Gordon, Kimberlyn Barlfield and Christopher Williams. Great- great grandchildren: Henley Rose Blackburn, Anthony Maddox Burns, Isabella Herring, Aurora Herring, Beckett Williams and Ava Williams.
