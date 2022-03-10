Dorothy M. Scott, age 68, passed away Sunday, March
6, 2022. Dorothy was born in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Willis and Doris
Kitchen on December 31, 1953. She and her husband, Larry, owned the
Manchester Farm Center. Dorothy was known by many to be genuine, humble,
selfless, and caring. Although, she could sometimes be set in her ways or
want things done a particular way. She was feisty and determined but had a
sweet, silly side as well. Never needing things to be over-the-top, she
loved the life they created. She will be remembered as having the biggest
Servant’s heart with a beautiful smile who gave the best hugs. She adored
the Lord and lived her life to serve Him. And she loved her sweet husband,
family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her Church family. She was
always one to give back to others and counsel people during their tough
times. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was always sharing her
plants with folks. She loved animals, especially her horse, Lightning, and
their cat, Sam-A-Roo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by one brother, Charles Kitchen and one sister, Janice K. Niece. She is
survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Larry Scott; two children,
Nathan (Judy) Rickett; Karen (Bill) Pfluge; and Bethany Tackett a close
cousin; four grandchildren, Brooke Mann, Johnathan Mann, Alivia Rickett,
and Sarah Rickett; three great grandchildren, Bentley Mann, Myrä Jo Mann &
Wyatt Worth. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 4-6pm
with a Celebration of Life service at 6pm at First Baptist Church in
Manchester with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Graveside service will be held
Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:30pm at Calvary Cemetery, 1001 Lebanon Pike,
Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, there has been a Mission Fund set up
through First Baptist Church in Manchester. The link to donate is here:
https://bit.ly/DorothyScottMissions . Central Funeral Home is honored to
serve the Scott family. www.centralfuneralhome.com; 931-723-7774
