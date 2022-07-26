Dorothy L Lackey of Manchester passed this life on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 91. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lackey, a native of Manchester, was the daughter of the late Horace and Millie May Jones Rogers. She enjoyed going shopping, going out to eat, gardening and working puzzle books. She also loved talking on the phone with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, B W Lackey; daughter, Joyce Landers; brothers, Hershell, Bill, Pete and Howard Rogers; sisters, Lillie May Reese, Mary Lawton, Alice Norton, Wilma Kniola, Josephine Wright and Georgia Bell Rogers.
Mrs. Lackey is survived by her sister, Bobbie Stem of Manchester; special nephew, Ricky Stem of Manchester and several other nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.