Dorothy Jean Felts of Tullahoma passed this life peacefully on Monday,
January 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 89 years.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1 PM at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Felts was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Ruby; her
husband of 65 years, Doyle Felts; two sisters and two brothers. She is
survived by her children, Mark Felts (Gaye), Cathy Herald (Stephen), Mike
Felts (Lori) and Brad Felts (Lindsay); one sister, Mary Rose; ten
grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dot, as she was lovingly called, attended Wilson Avenue Church of
Christ for many years and worked there part-time as the church secretary.
She was a homemaker most of her life but in later years worked for “Kool
Kids”. She loved being around children. She loved animals of all kinds, but
especially her cats. Dot loved the Lord and adored her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.