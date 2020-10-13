Dorothy (Dot) Groce Tucker of Lynchburg, died at home surrounded by her loving family, Sun., Oct. 11, 2020, after an extended illness.
Born Sept. 27, 1928 to the late Franklin and Ada Bell Groce in Lincoln County, she was 92 years old.
She and her late husband of 61 years, Robert Lenton Tucker, resided in the Chesnut Ridge Community of Moore County, where they had a farm, raised cattle and a garden, and owned/operated Tucker’s Grocery for 26 years. She later worked at The Lynchburg Hardware and General Store and retired from Jack Daniel’s Distillery.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed having the grandchildren stay every weekend. She cooked Sunday dinner, every Sunday, for the family, preparing each person’s favorite dish. And, she was known to cook countless meals (complete meals, never just a dish or two) for someone sick, widowed, or in need.
A member of Hickory Hill Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lenton Tucker; parents, Franklin and Ada Bell Groce; twelve siblings: Raymond, Reuben, Johnnie, Garland, twins: Monroe and Morell, twins: Hubert and Herbert, and James Edward Groce, Annie Dee Thomas, Odell Wiles, and Sue Riddle; and son-in-law, Butch Burt.
She is survived by son, Robert Daniel Tucker (Donna) of Lynchburg; daughter, Brenda Burt of Tullahoma; four grandchildren: Tara Parks (Scott) of Lynchburg, Wendy Grayson of Lynchburg, Seth Burt of Murfreesboro, Lenton Burt (Melissa) of Fayetteville; one granddaughter by love: Leanne Durm-Minoux (Brian) of Lynchburg; six great grandchildren: Tucker Boswell, Emily Parks, Ansley Grayson, Sawyer Parks, and Lola and Channing Burt; special friend and caregiver: Rosie Charlton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Wed., Oct. 14 from 5 – 7 p.m. with
the funeral on Thurs., Oct. 15. at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies Aide of the Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.