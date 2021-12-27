Dorothy Christine Thompson of Estill Springs, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving daughters at the age of 89. Ms. Thompson was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margie Todd Crowell of Lincoln County. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Blevins and Mattie Jean Armstrong; and one son, James Rickey Smith. She is survived by one sister, Mary Francis Rodriguez of Indiana; one brother, George Crowell of Tullahoma; four daughters, Brenda Coble of Tullahoma; Diane Smith of Estill Springs; Thersia Frazier of Estill Springs; and Rita Kelley of Estill Springs; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; each and every one of them knew and loved her dearly. Mrs. Thompson was an employee of Wilson Sporting Goods until her retirement, where she worked as a former ball-sewer and inspector. Before Wilsons, she was the owner and operator of Goyette’s Restaurant, and The Waffle Shop in the alley in Tullahoma. As a young lady, Dorothy loved to sing in her own band, which would play on the square in Tullahoma, and on the local radio station. Later in life she loved to karaoke with friends and family. She had a true love for music and the voice of an angel. She left a legacy of love of music to her children, grandchildren, and beyond. She was a long-time member of the Baptist faith, and was baptized in 1961. Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Barry Haley officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Chris Kelley, Chad Weddington, Brandon Wrisner, Patrick Landers, Jay Callaway, and Thomas Wright serving as pallbearers. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.