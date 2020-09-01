Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Dorothy Ann Nipper, age 71, passed away on
Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence in Beechgrove, TN.
Mrs. Nipper was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to her late parents
Gilbert Nathaniel Skipper and Angielene Walker Skipper. She was a retired
supervisor from CK Electronics. Mrs. Nipper was a member of Bible Methodist
Church in Manchester, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by her brothers, Gilbert Skipper, II; Donnie Skipper; Jamie Skipper;
Cecil Skipper; and sisters, Judy Jahavapour and Betty Jean Skipper.
Mrs. Nipper is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donnie Nipper; son,
David (Sharon) Nipper; daughter, Michelle (John) Morris; brother, Harry
(Diane) Skipper; sisters, Jane (Raymond) Baker, Mary Alford, and Louise
Chapman; grandchildren, Kelsey (Benjamin) Walker, Kadelyn (Dan) Burns,
Harley (Ashlee) Morris, Emily Nipper, and Annalyn Cooper; great
grandchildren, Elijah, Ezra, Brennen, Rowynn, Oliver, and Sadie.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 5:00pm
until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will
be conducted on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00am from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Watkins officiating. Burial will follow
at Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison.