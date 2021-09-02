Mrs. Dorothy “Allie” Delbridge Whitehead of
Manchester, TN, departed this life on August 30, 2021. She was born June
19, 1932 to the late parents, Will R. and Zetta M. (Hollis) Delbridge, in
Bell Buckle, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her loving husband of 53 years, Thurman Ralph Whitehead; two brothers,
Robert Delbridge and Billy Delbridge; and three sisters, Betty Jones, Della
Bland and Mildred “Irene” Nelson. Dorothy was a longtime resident of
Nashville especially in the Donelson community. She worked at being a
housewife and mother but also enjoyed working 10+ years at Genesco. She
loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them to yard sales and
flea market. She also bought each grandchild a season tickets to Opryland
Theme Park and spent many days with them there. Dot loved growing roses
with yellow being her favorite color rose. She enjoyed backyard cookouts
with family and friends. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Johnny
(Jannette) Whitehead and David (Sherry) Whitehead; six grandchildren,
Jonathan (Emily) Whitehead, Joshua (Christina) Whitehead, Rachel (Mark)
Massengale and Philip (Amanda) Whitehead, Brent Whitehead and Connor
(Colby) Whitehead; eight great grandchildren; Jaden, Ashton, Daniel,
Valorie, Luke, Everly, Sawyer and Malachi; sisters Nell Douglas of
Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Lois Key of Krum, TX; many nieces, nephews and
friends. Arrangements to be determined at a later date.
