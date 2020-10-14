Doris S Brown of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 94. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, October 16 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends and family beginning at 11 AM
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Thelma
Robinson Steed. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved chocolate covered
cherries. She loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Calvin
Brown and sister, Louise McAlister.
She is survived by sons, Marion Brown (Debbie) of Louisville, KY, Randy
Brown (Pam) of Tullahoma and Wayne Brown (Jean) of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Scott Brown (Tracy), Jeff Brown (Holly), Christy Surber
(Jimmy), Craig Brown, Shelly Brown and Tracee Gabriel; great grandchildren,
Brittany, Brandon, Allie, Avery, Charlee, Ethan, Tyler, Logan, Josh,
Braxton, Bailey, Gracie, Addie and Evan and great great grandchild,
Margaret Mae Surber.
