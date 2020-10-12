Doris Irene Adcock Jernigan

Doris Irene “Dorene” Adcock Jernigan, 93, long-time resident of Manchester,
TN, passed away on Monday morning, October 12, 2020 while visiting her
daughters: Junice Stanley of Hendersonville and Regenia Wheeler of Madison,
TN.
Dorene was born February 25, 1927 in Rutherford County, TN, the daughter of
the late Ed Elam Adcock and Maggie D Arnold Adcock. She was preceded in
death by her husband of forty-one years, Eugene W. Jernigan, a World War II
Veteran in the US Marine Corp. He was a politician and she worked
tirelessly to support his campaigns for Vice-Mayor and Mayor of Manchester.
Dorene was a saleswoman in Henley’s dress shop, and in later years, they
owned and operated E.W. Jernigan Heating and Air Conditioning in
Manchester, TN.
Dorene was also preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Ruth Adcock
Evans and Arnold Evans from Nashville, TN; two brothers and their wives
from Murfreesboro, TN, Charles L and Briley Queen Adcock and Eddie K. and
Mary Nell Briley Adcock.
Dorene will be loved and missed by her surviving three daughters: Sandra
Jernigan Levent in Roswell, GA, Junice Stanley (Charles, deceased) in
Hendersonville, TN, and Regenia Wheeler (Fred, deceased) in Madison, TN;
three grandchildren: Stacey L. Bryan in Hendersonville, TN, Trey
Guntherberg in Cumming, GA, and Natalie C. Wheeler in Madison, TN; one
great-granddaughter: C. Brooke Steen in Hendersonville, TN; one niece:
Anita Carol Evans Boyd from Nashville, TN; and one nephew: Billy Joe Adcock
in Murfreesboro, TN.
Dorene moved to Roswell, GA to live with her daughter, Sandra Levent, in
2012, where she was an integral part of providing needs for homeless women
at the Heartseekers Women’s Shelter. She was a proud member of the Johnson
Hall Sunday School class at Manchester First United Methodist Church as
well as a member of Wesley Wanderers senior group. She leaves a legacy of
good will and genuine concern for others. She had a sign in her home, “Love
God, Love People,” and that she did.
A graveside service, which will be at Evergreen Cemetery at 519 Greenland
Drive, Murfreesboro, TN, will be announced on the Manchester Funeral Home
website.