Doris Beatrice “Bea” Bland passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home in Decherd at the age of 91. Services will be held Thursday, Aug 4, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Watson-North Cemetery in Winchester. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until service time.
Mrs. Bland was the daughter of the late William Clarence and Ellen Sandridge McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Elmer “Bob” Bland; sons, infant, Terry Lee and Roger Dale, Ricky Joe and William L. Bland; grandchildren, Dusty Williams and Roger Bland; son-in-law, Tommy F. Crossland; sister, Myram Stewart and brothers, Junior, Kenneth and Bobby McDonald
She is survived by daughters, Sue Crossland of Winchester and Diane “Peanut” Hall of Sevierville; son, Wayne Bland (Melissa) of Sevierville; fourteen grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Bea was a loving wife, mother and granny. She was always putting others first in her life even when she sick, she was worrying about others. She was a devoted Christian and attended Perry Plains Baptist Church. She worked at the hat factory in Winchester, Tennessee Apparel in Tullahoma and Shaw Industries in Cowan.
Mrs. Bland’s family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Compassus, with special attention to Rita and Sherri who treated her like their own.
Mrs. Bland will be escorted to her resting place, next to her husband, by their grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.