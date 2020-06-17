Funeral services for Mr. Donnie Ray Ferrell, age 72 years, 3 months, and 4
days, will be conducted at 12 Noon on June 19, 2020 at Manchester Funeral
Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the
Holland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June
18, from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Ferrell passed away at his home
after an extended illness.
Donnie was born on March 12, 1948, to the late J.D. and Velma Harpo Ferrell
in Shelbyville, TN. After marrying his childhood sweetheart, Janie Lee
Rhoton, he served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Ferrell was
employed at the Manchester City Street Department for over 25 years where
he was a heavy equipment operator. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending
time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Donnie is preceded in death by his brothers,
James Leroy, Michael, and Ricky Ferrell; sisters, Joyce Mixon and Linda
Crowley. In addition to his wife, Janie, Donnie is survived by his
children, Danny Farrell, and his wife,* Lisa*, J.R. Ferrell and *Mary Jane*,
and Angela Grosch and her husband Pete, and “my special son”, James Leroy
Ferrell, II; grandchildren, Stephen and Brianna Grosch, Nathan Moore,
Hunter Ferrell, Clinton, Colton, and Daniel Ferrell, Jay Ferrell, lll,
Zachery Rhoton and *Skylar Bunde*; brothers, Robert, Jimmy, and Ronald
Ferrell; sister, Sandy Conn;
several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferrell family