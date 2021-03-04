Funeral services for Mr. Donnie Lavoyd Driver, age 72 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. Open viewing visitation will take place from 11:00AM until 12:00PM on Sunday at the funeral home. The family will then receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of the service. Mr. Driver passed from this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Donnie was born in Shelbyville, TN on December 18, 1948, the son of the late Ernest and Ophelia Driver. He was a member of Wartrace Baptist Church, and a dedicated Christian man who loved his family more than anything. Donnie enjoyed fishing, working, telling stories to anyone who would listen, and telling jokes. He was selfless and made friends wherever he went. Donnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Donnie is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Driver; sister, Susan Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife, Reba Driver; sons, Travis Driver (Allyson), Dwayne Hodges, Mark Hodges, Chris Westenhaver, and Craig Frassrand; daughters, Mindy Brandon (JB) and Janna Knickerbocker (Jon); brother, Jerry Driver (Diane); sisters, Sara Reynolds (Turley), Sandra Cotton (Bobby), and Sybil Gilliam; grandchildren, Slater Brandon, Mallory Brandon, Chase Hodges, Dakota Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Paizley Hodges, Delainee Driver, Katherine Stuart, Daniel Knickerbocker, and Nicholas Frassrand.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to:
Hurricane Grove Cemetery – Coffee County Bank
The National Kidney Foundation – www.kidney.org
American Diabetes Association – www.diabetes.org
