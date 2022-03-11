Funeral services for Donnie Edward Quinn, age 46 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will immediately follow in the Hopewell cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 6 – 8 PM and on Sunday from 12 Noon until time of service. Donnie passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 7.
Donnie was born on September 18, 1975, to the late William Terry Quinn and Josephine Marie Floyd Smith, in Wayne County, MI. He enjoyed working out and watching TN Titans football and the UT Vols football, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. Donnie had recently been attending church at the Living Word church in McMinnville with his mother, Josephine.
Along with his mother, Josephine, Donnie is survived by his daughters, Breanna Quinn (Gary Dodson), and Brittany Spears (Will); grandchildren, Kayden, Rylan, and Kylie Dodson; sister, Kelly Cassel (Eric); nieces, Katelyn Carben, and Abigail Cassel; nephew, William Quinn; extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quinn family.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at