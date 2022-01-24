Donna Sue Sitz of Hillsboro passed this life on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at
her residence at the age of 57. Graveside services are scheduled at 1 PM on
Thursday, January 27 at Beans Creek Cemetery.
A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Pascal and Jewel
Walden Thomas. She attended Our Father’s House Church in Cowan and enjoyed
being involved with her church. She enjoyed cooking and being with her
grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ricky
Calvin Thomas.
Donna is survived by her husband, Tony Sitz of Hillsboro; son, Craig Majors
and his fiancé’, Anne Hosea of Manchester; daughter, Jessica Massingille
(Kanawful) of Tullahoma; sister, Diane McCormick (Randy) of Hillsboro and
grandchildren, Makayla, Hope, Zephyr, Sadie, Daxx and Piper June.
