Donna Ann Bush of Wartrace passed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at
St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 71. Private family services
are scheduled. *
*A native of Columbus, MS, Mrs. Bush was the daughter of the late John and
Mamie Hollingsworth Robinson. She was a member of Riley Creek Baptist
Church and she was very active in her church. She enjoyed working as a
dental assistant and playing golf.*
*In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary
Hammett and Jean Taylor.*
*Mrs. Bush is survived by her husband, Dan Bush of Wartrace; daughter,
Wendy Boyce (Gary) of Shelbyville; brother, Bill Robinson (Shelia) of
Columbus, MS; sisters, Linda Brandon (Bobby) of Columbus, MS, Maxine Perry
(Dick) of Prattville, AL and Rena Fitch of Columbus, MS and six
grandchildren.*
