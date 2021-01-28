Donna Ann Bush

Donna Ann Bush of Wartrace passed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at
St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 71. Private family services
are scheduled.  *

*A native of Columbus, MS, Mrs. Bush was the daughter of the late John and
Mamie Hollingsworth Robinson.  She was a member of Riley Creek Baptist
Church and she was very active in her church.  She enjoyed working as a
dental assistant and playing golf.*

*In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary
Hammett and Jean Taylor.*

*Mrs. Bush is survived by her husband, Dan Bush of Wartrace; daughter,
Wendy Boyce (Gary) of Shelbyville; brother, Bill Robinson     (Shelia) of
Columbus, MS; sisters, Linda Brandon (Bobby) of Columbus, MS, Maxine Perry
(Dick) of Prattville, AL and Rena Fitch of Columbus, MS and six
grandchildren.*

DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS