Donald Teal of Manchester, TN passed this life on Wednesday, September 22,
2021, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville at the age of 36. Services will be
scheduled at a later date.
Donald, a native of Tullahoma, TN is the son of Jack Teal Jr. and Wava
Sherman. He loved to ride four wheelers and motorcycles.
Donald is preceded in death by his grandfathers, J.P. Teal and Milton
Thompson; grandmother, Bertha Tapkin; four uncles and one aunt.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmothers, Lorene
Thompson and Carlene Teal; his second mom, Diane Mitchell; brother Chase
Blackburn and James Pogue; sisters, Tara Walker (Jason) and Hannah Teal;
two nieces, Allison and Angelina Walker; grandchildren, Aalayah, Joesyph
and Rod-Ryk Hickman; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and
friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.