Mr. Donald Ray Sanders, age 66, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Sanders was born in Ft. Knox, KY, to his late parents Charles Ray
Sanders and Dorthy Mae Collins Sanders. He was a self employed carpenter
for most of his life. Mr. Sanders and his wife, Brenda Ann Warren Sanders,
are both members of Lakeview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He
enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and enjoys kids in general. Mr.
Sanders enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He also loved building things
and had a great sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded
in death by a sister, Susan Carol Bumpas and grandchild, Korey Alan Scott.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Sanders; daughters,
Samantha Lee (Korey Scott) Sanders, Donna Renee (Joseph) Floyd; brothers,
James Michael Sanders, Rickie Joe (Janey Ray) Sanders, Charles Raymon
Sanders, and Carl Allen (Angie Sherrill) Sanders; sister, Angeline Renee
(Jackie) Hensley; grandchildren, Cadan Thomas Avans, Connor Nathaniel
Avans, Carson Lee Avans, Corbin Gabriel Avans, Kora Lynn Grace Scott, Noah
Alexander Floyd, Annabelle Renee Floyd, Boone Walker Floyd, Deacon Uriah
Floyd, and Finley Faye Floyd; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from
3:00pm until 8:00pm at Lakeview Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00pm at the
church with Bro. Gayle Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in
Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com