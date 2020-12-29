Donald Ray Evans of Mulberry passed this life on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 74. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 2 at 1:00PM at Lois Cemetery.
Mr. Evans, a native of Moore County, was the son of the late Claude and Mary Grammer Evans. He served our country as a Marine in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. He is remembered not only as a Serviceman, but as a gentleman. He had a gentle touch a tender heart. Mr. Evans also had a heart for animals and was kind to everyone, giving more than he ever took. He loved his God and served him daily, knowing where his ultimate home was. His wife, Dolly, was the love of his life. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly, raising his children with a firm hand, but also with love. He was their “Mr. Fix-it” and was always there to console his children when they needed a pick-me-up. He taught his girls about cars, how to work, and the importance of being independent. He wanted them to always know that there was nothing that they couldn’t do. He had a wonderful sense of humor and when he smiled, it was always genuine. Mr. Evans kept the community entertained by the sound of racing engines, race cars, and motorcycles. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor and in the woods.
“Until we see you again, we will hold to the Man you were and what sacrifices you gave. Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and your love.”
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Dolly Evans; daughters, Angela Fay Weddington (Jason) of Mulberry and Pamela Sue Bryson (Stewart) of Marietta; sister, Wanda Fay Evans of Lynchburg; aunt, Margie Grammer of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Allyssa Hope Hannah (Zachary) of Charity, Faith Evans Weddington of Mulberry and fiancé, Tyler Simmons of Lincoln County, William West Bryson of Marietta, Oliver Stewart Bryson of Marietta; good friends, Larry Hatfield (Nancy) of Mulberry, Gerald Hinkle (Patty) of Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to Friends of Animals in Lynchburg.
