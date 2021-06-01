Donald Lee Hall of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at
his residence at the age of 75. Memorial Services are scheduled for
Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends from 12 – 2 PM.
Mr. Hall, a native of Crossville, was the son of the late Clayton Randolf
and Nola Jean Farr Hall. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching
old western shows on TV. His favorite was Roy Rogers movies and shows. He
also enjoyed going to flea markets and was an avid bird watcher. In
addition, he loved being with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Linda
Faircloth.
Mr. Hall is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Connie Hall of
Tullahoma; daughters, Shannon Rayder (Brent) of Manchester and Laura Trail
(fiancé, Arthur Gordon Finch IV of Columbus, GA); brother, Dennis Hall
(Karen) of Clarksville; sister, Barbara Gent (Freddie) of Cookeville and
grandchildren, Savannah and Katelyn Rayder, Gavin Benson and Joshua Dove.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.