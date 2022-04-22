Donald Jay Hendrixson, Sr., age 81, passed away on April 18 at Vanderbilt
Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April
25, 2022 at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at
10 AM and a service following at 11 AM. A native of Miami County, Don was
born at home on July 19, 1940 in Peru, Indiana. He was the son of the late
Ova Jay Hendrixson and Betty Bee Garner. On November 12, 1971, he married
Donna Miller Weaver. In 1958, Don graduated from Tipton Township High
School in Onward, Indiana. Throughout his life, Don enjoyed various
occupations. He was a foreman for many factories through the years, worked
on the railroad, enjoyed farming and carpentry projects, and especially
enjoyed working with his hands. He retired in 2002 from Power Tool
Manufacturing. Don was an avid fisherman and caught enough crappie and
bluegill to fill his freezer and often enjoyed sharing with family and
friends. He loved to talk about fishing to anyone he could, discussing
water temperature, spawning seasons, and the depth of nearby lakes. He
owned maps of local lakes and kept detailed records of his fishing routes.
He had fished in every state in the U.S. except Georgia. He and Donna loved
spending time together taking road trips and shopping at second hand
stores. He enjoyed raising beef cattle and even owned and showed a Grand
Champion Polled Hereford one year. He was an experienced farmer, planting
row crops and raising animals. Surviving are his wife, Donna Hendrixson of
Tullahoma, TN, her children, Craig (Dana) Weaver of Angola, IN, Kevin
(Karen) Weaver of Auburn, IN, Todd (Jennifer) Weaver of Angola, IN, Shane
Weaver of Fayetteville, TN; his children, Don (Dede) Hendrixson of
Logansport, IN, and Robyn (Loren) Regier of Hampton, GA, a brother, Sam
Hendrixson of Morrison, TN, and a sister Peggy (Dan) Jones from Peru, IN.
He has 17 surviving grandchildren; Adam Weaver, Brianna (Derek) Jaeger,
Jennifer Weaver, Matt Weaver, Emma Huschka, Brennan Weaver, Maggie Weaver,
Chris Weaver, Kayla (Jonathon) Racine, Kelsey (Harley) Asher, Whitney
(Garrett) Rushing, Ethan Regier, Nate Regier, Katie (Mario) Arenas, Christy
Hendrixson, J.P. (Maddie) Hendrixson, Kerri Hendrixson, and 17
great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Betty
Hendrixson, and his grandson, Evan Weaver.
Donald Jay Hendrixson Sr.
