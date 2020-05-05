Donald Eugene Bond

Bond, Donald Eugene, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at his home at the age of 90. Mr. Bond was born in Topeka, Kansas to the late Virgil Arlee Bond and Susie Anna Gillan Bond. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Era and then went on to work as a Wind Tunnel Supervisor with Sverdrup Technology. Mr. Bond was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma as well as the American Legion and the Kiwanis Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David Wayne Bond; three sisters, Joyce, Helen and Carol; one brother, Larry Bond; and one grandson, Robert Bond. Mr. Bond is survived by his wife, Marty Bond; daughter, Linda Keown (Jim), son, James Bond, daughter, Donna Motlow (Doug); daughter-in-law, Tina Bond; three grandchildren Chris Bond (Hannah), Chad Bond, and Paige Bond; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-12:30pm with a graveside service to immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Rickey Wade an Esther Sims officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.