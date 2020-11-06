Mr. Donald Eugene Billings, age 90, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mr. Billings was born October 10, 1930 to the late Warren E. Billings and Margaret E. Nyce. He was a Vice President of Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company. Mr. Billings is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Veronica Mary Billings of Bell Buckle, TN; his first wife of 30 years, Jeanette Seitz Billings; sons, Donald (Mindy) Billings, Jr.,
Warren (Eileen) Billings, Terry (Cindy) Billings; daughters, Kathleen (Phil) Hawkins, Debra (Mike) Loiacono; stepson, David (Teresa) Simmons; stepdaughter, Diana Elrod; brother, Lawrence (Joy) Billings; grandchildren,
Tricia Karhnak, Gary Hawkins, Don Billings, Tom Billings, Jennifer Snavely,
Stephanie Billings, Stacey Sondag, Tammy Womack, Isabel Eppenbach, Nicholas
Loiacono, Zachary Loiacono, Thomas Simmons, Madisen Elrod, Issac Elrod,
Zeke Elrod, Kyla Elrod; multiple great grandchildren. Visitation with the
family will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12-2pm at Central
Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday,
November 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Donald Eugene Billings
