Donald Eugene Ballwick-Holt (known as Donnie by his loved ones), 53, passed
away while at home in Tullahoma, far too soon on April 8, 2022, from a
brief illness. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, April 15, 2022 at
11 AM with the family receiving friends from 10 – 11 AM. Burial will
follow at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens,
AL.
Donnie was born on October 23, 1968 in Newark, OH. He was preceded in death
by his father, Donald E. Ballwick, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Sharon
Ballwick and his husband, Gilbert (Gil) Ballwick-Holt. He is also survived
by several siblings: Sheryl Clonch, Gordon Moats Jr, Jeff Moats, Don
Ballwick III and Jamie Shell-Williams; sister-in-law, Becky Thompson
(Daniel) and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many
cousins and a host of friends.
Donnie was a huge fan of anything Halloween related and horror films, the
Golden Girls, Mama’s Family and the color green. He loved all animals,
especially dogs, In lieu of flowers, Donnie would like for donations to be
made in his honor to any no-kill animal shelter to help as many dogs as
possible.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
