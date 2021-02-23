Donald “Duck” Roberts, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the age of 65. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Mr. Roberts was the son of the late Leslie and Elizabeth Batey Roberts. He enjoyed outdoor hobbies such as gardening and fishing, but he enjoyed spending time with his family most of all.
In addition to his parents, Duck was preceded in death by son, Nickolas Jay Roberts; brothers, James Leslie Roberts Jr, David Lee Roberts, Howard Roberts, Harold Roberts; sisters, Elsie Elk Thunder, Laura Mae McNeal, Ann Seat.
He is survived his loving wife of 27 years, Stephanie Roberts; sisters, Ruby (Carl) Perry and Mary Sue (Donnie) Kennedy; sons, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Roberts and David (Connie) Roberts; stepson, Travis (Rachel) Locke; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Eugene) Brown; eight grandchildren, Trey Locke, Preston Locke, Conner Locke, Joshua Hobbs, Nichols Roberts, Dalton Roberts, Jeffrey Roberts, Jessica Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Xaine George, Jaydon Roberts, Kanen Roberts, Casen Roberts.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Donald “Duck” Roberts
