Donald Clifton Weddington, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at his home at the age of 69. Donald was born in Shelbyville to the late Clifton and Frances Darnell Weddington. During his life he worked in Waste Water Management with the Tullahoma Utility Board and attended the church of Christ at Cedar Lane. He was also the former owner, along with his Dad, of Oink, Cackle and Moo BBQ and competed in numerous BBQ competitions for many years. Donald loved watching golf and always enjoyed watching sunrises and sunsets, especially in Florida. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and his cherished princess, Aurora. Donald also enjoyed making chocolate oatmeal cookies and giving them away as gifts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Autumn Lynne Weddington; and one brother, Howard Weddington. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Weddington; five daughters, Shollie Leath (Randy), Miranda Pendleton, Malia Weddington, Skyler Weddington, and Tina Forest (Tommy); grandchildren, Miranda, Jackson and Keegan Grubbs, Laars and Daegan Pendleton, and Kaleb Forest; his great-granddaughter and best friend, Aurora Peercy; one sister, Margie Powell (Don); sister-in-law, Rita Krantz; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bella. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-11:45am with a graveside service to immediately follow at 12:00pm at Hoover’s Grove Cemetery with Bro. Steven Hovater officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation BBQ Relief, 22720 Joe Holt Parkway, Peculiar, MO 64078.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Clifton Weddington
