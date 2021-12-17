DONALD BRUCE BALL
Louisville, KY – 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021.
Don was a highly respected Archaeologist, M.A., R.P.A., and U.S. Army
Veteran. Born in Nashville, TN, he spent the majority of his life in
Louisville, KY.
Don graduated, in 1970, from Middle Tennessee State University,
Murfreesboro, TN with a B.S. degree. He later graduated in 1977, from
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN with a M.A. degree.
Don entered the U.S. Army 18 June 1970. He served in Berlin, Germany, with
A Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th U.S. Infantry, and a unit of the Berlin
Brigade. He was discharged from active service 21 December 1971 having
obtained the rank of Sergeant (E-5). He was the recipient of the National
Defense Service Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct
Medal. Honorable discharge was effective 1 June 1976.
Don’s professional career was spent as an Archaeologist at the U.S. Army
Corp of Engineers, Louisville District, Environmental Analysis Branch,
Planning Division.
Don continued his work in archaeology with research interests focused on:
Prehistoric archaeology of the Southeastern U.S.; History of archaeology
research Southeastern U.S.; 19th Century – rural historic and industrial
archaeology and firearms technology; Spelean history and more. In his
field he authored and co authored 467 Publications. He has another 35 plus
publications in-press or submitted for professional review.
Don is survived by his beloved Marcia Hemming of over 20 years; his sister,
Mary Jane Knight; his son, Donovan Ball and grandchildren Anna and
Sophie.
A graveside service with Military Honors is being administered by
Manchester Funeral Home, 214 E. Main St., Manchester, TN 37355 (931)
728-3505; with service and burial on Saturday, Dec. 18, 10:00 AM at Shady
Grove Cemetery, 779 Deberry Rd., Morrison, TN.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ball family.