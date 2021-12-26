Don Waylon Owens, age 46 of Tullahoma, passed this life Monday, December
20, 2021. He was born July 21, 1975 in Fayetteville TN and loved fishing,
kayaking, yardwork, cars and motorcycles. Don saved several lives by
donating his organs so others can have a Merry Christmas. He is preceded in
death by his father, Ricky Owens and mother, Pamela Gardner.
The family will have a memorial gathering from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December
30th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Don is survived by his wife, April Owens; sons, John Robert Owens and Jesse
Don Waylon Owens; daughters, Bethany Butner, Stephanie Bryson, Kristen
Williams, Jessica Gann and Sessili Owens; brothers, Dustin McCool, Ryan
Gardner and Jimmy Banks; sisters, Jennifer Whitsett, Kimberley Norton,
Kelly Shelton, Lindy Banks and Amy Horton; ten grandchildren and a host of
nephews and nieces.
